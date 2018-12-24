Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:BKE) shareholders before Jan 10, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Buckle Inc’s current price of $17.74 translates into 1.41% yield. Buckle Inc’s dividend has Jan 11, 2019 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 892,182 shares traded or 61.96% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 9.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.)

Halsey Associates Inc increased Air Products (APD) stake by 20.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc acquired 9,462 shares as Air Products (APD)’s stock declined 5.41%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 56,132 shares with $9.38 million value, up from 46,670 last quarter. Air Products now has $34.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39M shares traded or 180.49% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckle declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Retail Stocks Getting Walloped After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.77% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 6,440 shares. 36,260 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 22,200 are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 19,861 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Brandywine Mngmt Lc owns 159,625 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.04% or 935,120 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.28% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.32% or 37,813 shares. 250 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Citigroup Inc reported 82,781 shares.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $858.25 million. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services, such as hemming, gift wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other firm stores or its online order fulfillment center.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $206,405 activity. 620 shares were sold by HARBOLS ROBERT J, worth $12,902. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,711 was made by FAIRFIELD BILL L on Thursday, October 18. $90,008 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was sold by APPLEGATE DIANE L on Thursday, September 13. HUSS MICHAEL E also sold $38,197 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares. On Thursday, December 13 RHOADS KAREN B sold $75,071 worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 3,914 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 8,762 shares. Moore Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 42,732 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 320 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 2,169 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 79,110 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 44,732 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc has 0.62% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 363,121 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 28,325 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm invested in 26,165 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 19,550 shares. 6,397 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.1% or 3,439 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 813,574 shares. Df Dent And holds 2,045 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 27. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Susquehanna.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $3.20M.

Halsey Associates Inc decreased General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 36,520 shares to 136,296 valued at $1.54 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 13,072 shares and now owns 50,331 shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products to Supply Three Nitrogen Generation Plants to an Energy Project of National Importance in The Netherlands – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Why Should You Add Air Products (APD) to Your Portfolio? – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Joins 150 Member Companies in Day of Understanding – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.