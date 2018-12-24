Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 32.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 79,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,318 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52 million, down from 242,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 105,369 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has declined 3.11% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (Call) (FII) by 28.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 89,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, up from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 2.86M shares traded or 200.83% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video)

Among 11 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Federated Investors had 52 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Monday, January 8 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, November 21. As per Thursday, May 25, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. Citigroup upgraded Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) rating on Wednesday, December 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 18 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Thursday, April 7 with “Underweight” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, May 28 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $434,852 activity. $22,649 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) was sold by Van Meter Stephen. Shares for $4,965 were sold by MALONEY EUGENE F on Friday, November 2. Uhlman Paul A sold $92,768 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 1,415 shares valued at $35,454 was made by Germain Peter J on Friday, November 2. $27,699 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) was sold by Novak Richard A on Friday, November 2.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $457.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 32,500 shares to 266,300 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Retail Bank De holds 1,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 305,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 97,894 shares. 1.17 million are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 37,504 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 107,800 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 246,558 shares stake. Prospector Partners Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 424,300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 161,249 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,082 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 124 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 5.54M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 30,400 shares. Financial Architects Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $337.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Source Capital Inc (NYSE:SOR) by 48,206 shares to 230,615 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrea Acquisition Corp by 40,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Am Capital Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.24, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 3.04% less from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Personal Financial invested in 235 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 108,854 shares. Signature Financial owns 86,114 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Asset invested 0.35% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Jnba Fincl has 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 9,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0.12% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.05% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bankshares Of America Corp De invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cohen & Steers owns 41,204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 206,055 shares.