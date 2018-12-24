Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 16.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 8,044 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 41,410 shares with $2.18M value, down from 49,454 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58 million shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE

Busey Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 2.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Busey Trust Company acquired 1,570 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 14.04%. The Busey Trust Company holds 54,252 shares with $11.21 million value, up from 52,682 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $43.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.48% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 6,904 shares to 69,221 valued at $7.25 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 6,352 shares and now owns 101,036 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity. $5.87 million worth of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was sold by Modjtabai Avid on Tuesday, August 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Monday, October 15. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, October 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Macquarie Research. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laffer has 90,687 shares. Moreover, Wealthfront Corporation has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 112,150 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 3.69 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 806,826 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 101,350 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stearns Fincl Svcs Group invested in 25,233 shares. Adirondack Trust has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,885 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fiera Cap stated it has 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcf Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vantage Inv Advsrs Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.09% or 243,763 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $657,854 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 340 were reported by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.15% or 8,951 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Churchill Management Corp reported 24,617 shares stake. Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,816 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 2,763 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 86,388 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc stated it has 27,840 shares. Jlb Assocs Incorporated invested in 19,166 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Lincoln Natl holds 0.02% or 3,143 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Partners Limited reported 36,364 shares. Dupont Cap holds 46,159 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oakmont has 8.25% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,253 shares.

Busey Trust Company decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 35,918 shares to 225,505 valued at $16.18M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard (VNQ) stake by 4,155 shares and now owns 4,701 shares. Blackrock (IWF) was reduced too.