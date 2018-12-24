Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 47.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 562,673 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 621,450 shares with $50.67 million value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $102.93B valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 755 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.02, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 60 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 75 sold and reduced positions in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 67.18 million shares, up from 67.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 57 Increased: 44 New Position: 16.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity. $5.17 million worth of stock was sold by CAMILLERI LOUIS C on Thursday, November 29.

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 24 by Jefferies. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 17. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 to “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, September 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.74 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 86.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 958,909 shares traded or 147.16% up from the average. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) has declined 15.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE