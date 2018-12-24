New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 65.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 68,067 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.22 million, up from 41,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 2.86M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 5.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 22,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,893 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.22 million, down from 389,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 223,071 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT. 13,400 shares valued at $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. Kapur Vimal sold $1.59 million worth of stock or 9,996 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 23 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 14 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, December 17. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $114 target in Monday, April 25 report. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 39,195 shares to 454,610 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large Cap Etf (Call) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Communications (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. 1,265 shares were sold by Shenoy Navin, worth $66,324 on Wednesday, July 25. The insider McBride Kevin Thomas sold 12 shares worth $557. 2,213 shares valued at $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25.