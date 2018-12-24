Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 45.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 123,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,979 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.04M, up from 273,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 2.44M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 8.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 166,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.29M, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 55.54% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 04/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank nominates U.S. banker John Thain to supervisory board; 12/03/2018 – Regulator finds HNA followed disclosure rules on Deutsche Bank stake; 11/04/2018 – EVOLUTION MINING LTD EVN.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$2.70 FROM A$2.40; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – 43ZG: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 06/03/2018 – FOX CFO JOHN NALLEN SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN FINANCE WATCHDOG DENIES PLATOW REPORT ON DEUTSCHE BANK; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Assets holds 0.11% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Laffer reported 0% stake. Catalyst Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mitchell Gru reported 3.34% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Andra Ap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 4,336 are owned by Finance Architects. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Cap has 4.85% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 534 shares. Stephens Ar reported 290,272 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 899 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 4.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 396,979 are owned by Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 45,011 are owned by Regions Fin. 10,563 are owned by Busey Company.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 2.45 million shares to 78.95M shares, valued at $119.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,008 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) rating on Tuesday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 17. As per Thursday, October 20, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 21 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of KMI in report on Monday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, October 16. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 27.

