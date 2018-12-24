Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Loews Corp Com (L) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 221,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1,000, down from 221,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Loews Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.27 million shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 617,920 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $93.44 million, down from 631,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co reported 11,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Strs Ohio holds 42,865 shares. Becker Cap Management Inc reported 576,015 shares stake. Churchill Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fund Management Sa invested in 0% or 11,900 shares. Colony Gp Limited Co invested in 7,230 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 6,000 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 265,676 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). The California-based Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 19,456 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 826,890 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $245,004 activity. BERMAN ANN E had sold 2,216 shares worth $109,182 on Tuesday, November 6. DIKER CHARLES M had sold 357 shares worth $17,857. $17,861 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares were sold by HARRIS WALTER L. 357 shares valued at $17,861 were sold by LASKAWY PHILIP A on Tuesday, September 4.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. L’s profit will be $228.97 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.05% negative EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $54.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group Com (NYSE:UNM) by 341,500 shares to 401,005 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (NASDAQ:GT) by 182,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BBL).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands: Making Mountains Out Of Molehills – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loews Corporation – Huge Undervalued Holding Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “L Brands Reports November 2018 Sales NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L Brands to sell La Senza – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 31. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 16 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 19. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Friday, July 21 report. Drexel Hamilton maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $166 target. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $21200 target.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Should I Do With My IBM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Ginni Rometty blasts internet companies’ ‘irresponsible handling’ of personal data – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Gherson Diane J also sold $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, August 3. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was made by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 398,784 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $94.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,545 shares. 103,500 were accumulated by Factory Mutual Insur Com. Nomura Hldgs reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.64% or 71,714 shares. City Co Fl reported 10,629 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.72% or 343,378 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Massachusetts-based Bollard Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Montag A & Associates has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shufro Rose Limited holds 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 15,540 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc owns 5,366 shares. Moreover, Weik Cap Mgmt has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,595 shares. Reinhart Inc holds 0.02% or 1,370 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 715,428 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 65,950 shares stake.