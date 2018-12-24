Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Sodastream International Ltd Usd Shs (SODA) by 94.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 65,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,182 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $598,000, down from 69,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Sodastream International Ltd Usd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $143.68 lastly. It is down 99.69% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SODA News: 02/05/2018 – SodaStream 1Q Rev $143.6M; 22/03/2018 – SodaStream Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 SodaStream CEO Says Environmental Concerns More Important Than Politics (Video); 02/05/2018 – SodaStream Sees FY Rev Up 15%, EPS Up 8%; 15/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Sodastream wrongly coded; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM BOOSTS YR GROWTH VIEWS FOR REVENUE, OPER INCOME, EPS; 04/04/2018 – SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD SODA.O : B.RILEY STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 08/05/2018 – La Financiere De L’Echiquier Buys 1.5% Position in SodaStream; 30/03/2018 – SodaStream Parodies ltself with Prank Product lnfomercial; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q REV. $143.6M, EST. $133.0M

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, up from 17,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 801,710 shares traded or 56.86% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 59.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management

Among 5 analysts covering Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sodastream International had 21 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Susquehanna. Canaccord Genuity maintained SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) rating on Wednesday, August 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $18 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, May 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, February 15. As per Tuesday, August 21, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, February 12. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Thursday, August 3. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of SODA in report on Thursday, November 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, May 12.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19,280 shares to 141,396 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 20,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 selling transactions for $24.48 million activity. 1,000 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares with value of $149,040 were sold by Madeley Hunter. $71,603 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares were sold by Kelleher John P.. NORRINGTON LORRIE M sold 21,764 shares worth $3.29M. Sherman J Donald sold $3.99M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $3.73M worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was sold by Halligan Brian. Shah Dharmesh sold $3.39 million worth of stock.

Among 24 analysts covering Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hubspot Inc had 93 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Outperform” on Friday, September 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HUBS in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, April 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, October 29. As per Sunday, October 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, November 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $291.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 9,498 shares to 43,464 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,505 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 36.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 37.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 3,510 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 169,828 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Stifel Financial owns 0.04% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 99,650 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity owns 20,385 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 2,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communications Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 2,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 221 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Clinton Group Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). State Bank Of America De holds 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 781,023 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 8,364 shares. Bailard owns 23,800 shares.