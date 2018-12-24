Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,975 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 84,373 shares with $19.05M value, down from 88,348 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL

Dsam Partners Llp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 3.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp acquired 1,284 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 42,427 shares with $15.87 million value, up from 41,143 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, July 17. Citigroup upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 17. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.46% or 1.04M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability holds 12 shares. Group Inc Inc One Trading LP holds 1,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap International Invsts reported 3.29 million shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Com reported 289 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 146,978 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.53% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 90,001 shares. Td Management Limited Co invested in 800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 55 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pitcairn owns 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,551 shares. 83,117 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,900 are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. Teewinot Advisers owns 178,652 shares for 21.52% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $20.84 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, November 21. WELLS DAVID B had sold 1,000 shares worth $359,000 on Monday, September 24. BARTON RICHARD N sold 700 shares worth $238,536. The insider HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47M. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36M worth of stock or 21,882 shares. Bennett Kelly sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20 million. SARANDOS THEODORE A also sold $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 23.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 328,436 shares to 904,357 valued at $23.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 34,071 shares and now owns 225,952 shares. Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) was reduced too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, December 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $236 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 95,431 shares or 8.43% of all its holdings. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Co De has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilsey Asset Mngmt has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.91% or 97,174 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Exchange Mngmt owns 39,963 shares. 9,780 were reported by Fosun Ltd. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,093 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 188,582 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Co reported 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bremer Tru Association owns 2.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,589 shares. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.74 million shares. 289,346 were reported by Heritage Invsts Mgmt.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.