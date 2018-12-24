Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, up from 33,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,684 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.95 million, down from 73,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt, California-based fund reported 245,864 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brinker has 45,658 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 2,969 were reported by American Bankshares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,444 shares. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company has invested 1.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sabal reported 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Montecito Bancshares Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vanguard holds 0.3% or 107.55M shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has 57,939 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Security stated it has 1.96% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Patten Grp Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Personal Cap Advsr holds 0% or 5,030 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Gp accumulated 1.99 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.99M shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $8.28 million activity. 18,323 shares valued at $1.10 million were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Monday, December 3. $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by Rosenberg Donald J.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,194 shares to 34,758 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waratah Ltd invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Federated Pa holds 0.63% or 1.19M shares. Weitz reported 140 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 43,382 shares. Moreover, Bancshares has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Srb owns 2,475 shares. Impala Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,461 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 188,582 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 54.88 million shares or 3.48% of the stock. Cypress Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.01% or 76,113 shares. Benin Management Corporation owns 36,400 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Company reported 4,212 shares stake. Edmp Inc has invested 8.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

