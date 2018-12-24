Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 4.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 7,991 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 14.96%. The Capital Investment Services Of America Inc holds 177,051 shares with $18.80M value, down from 185,042 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $9.37B valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 2.18 million shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners Units Mlp (EPD) stake by 2.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 525,898 shares as Enterprise Products Partners Units Mlp (EPD)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 19.51 million shares with $560.66M value, down from 20.04 million last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners Units Mlp now has $53.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82M shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Among 3 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC has $115 highest and $105 lowest target. $110.67’s average target is 40.12% above currents $78.98 stock price. PTC had 3 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CN achieves PTC milestones before year-end deadline – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Acquires Frustum For AI Generative Design Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SuperSonic Imagine Deploys PTC’s ThingWorx for Remote Monitoring and Service of Medical Imaging Devices – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PTC’s profit will be $30.86 million for 75.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. FOWLER W RANDALL bought 10,000 shares worth $261,900. TEAGUE AJ also bought $99,929 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, August 2. $673,375 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was sold by HACKETT JAMES T on Monday, November 5.

Among 10 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 2 with “Overweight”. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of EPD in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 12. Bank of America maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Monday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital.

