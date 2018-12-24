King Street Capital Management Lp increased Scana Corp New (SCG) stake by 141.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp acquired 672,675 shares as Scana Corp New (SCG)’s stock rose 32.30%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 1.15 million shares with $44.63M value, up from 475,000 last quarter. Scana Corp New now has $7.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 6.15 million shares traded or 238.17% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 23/05/2018 – S.C. COMMITTEE FAILS TO REACH COMPROMISE ON SCANA RATE CUT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 12/03/2018 SCG: Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings. Story by @Andy_Ed_Brown & @thadmoore; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 26/04/2018 – SCANA SAYS ABNORMALLY MILD WINTER WEATHER DECREASED QTRLY ELECTRIC REVENUES AT SCE&G; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 02/05/2018 – SCANA CUTS V.C. SUMMER REACTOR TO 87% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Scana Board to Take More Time Before Making a Decision on the Payment of a Dividend for Quarter Ending June 30; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report $2.45 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 51.23% from last quarter’s $1.62 EPS. COF’s profit would be $1.16 billion giving it 7.39 P/E if the $2.45 EPS is correct. After having $3.12 EPS previously, Capital One Financial Corporation’s analysts see -21.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 4.94M shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 131,882 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Communication invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Lpl has invested 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Huntington Commercial Bank has 3,686 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 24,449 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 896,240 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) or 155,765 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 28,337 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 484,869 shares. Zimmer Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Bancshares invested in 8,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 13,851 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG).

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. SCANA had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. Mizuho upgraded the shares of SCG in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Guggenheim. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 28. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Friday, August 10. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $54 target in Monday, December 17 report. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.22 million activity. $1.64 million worth of stock was sold by HAY LEWIS III on Tuesday, July 24. Borgmann Kevin S. also sold $1.91M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Tuesday, July 24. Shares for $391,394 were sold by WARNER BRADFORD H on Monday, July 2. Wassmer Michael J also sold $227,600 worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares. $24.05 million worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was sold by FAIRBANK RICHARD D on Tuesday, July 24.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 63,051 shares. Elm Ridge Management reported 1.88% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 999,212 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lord Abbett Limited invested in 0.09% or 346,300 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co owns 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 21,299 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 38,132 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 22,055 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 14,569 shares. Great Lakes Lc owns 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8,735 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 4.71 million shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Com invested in 2,929 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Limited invested in 0.08% or 83,626 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 10 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Capital One Financial had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COF in report on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 9 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $107 target. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Eli Leenaars to Join the Capital One Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cybrary to shift HQ to College Park’s Discovery District – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One: An Unimpressive Beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.