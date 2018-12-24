Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 91.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, up from 11,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 299,384 shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 14.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 10/04/2018 – CENTRICA CNA BRITISH GAS DEFAULT TARIFFS TO INCREASE; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer; 19/04/2018 – Andersen Global Expands Presence in Portugal with CNA – Curado, Nogueira & Associados; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Net $291M; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN PRESIDENT TO NAME KAOHSIUNG MAYOR AS CHIEF AIDE: CNA; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 10/04/2018 – CNA: Kortfelt Recently Served as Chief Procurement Officer With Nasdaq; 25/04/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK EXTENDS BINDING BIDS DEADLINE TO MID MAY: CNA

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 20.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 453,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.15M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 539,289 shares traded or 122.89% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $137.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12,172 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 5,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,386 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Among 4 analysts covering CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CNA Financial had 8 analyst reports since October 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of CNA in report on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 2. The stock of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, December 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $542,117 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CNA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 269.88 million shares or 0.18% more from 269.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,650 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 26,706 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,537 shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,085 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% or 385,596 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.11% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Pggm Invests reported 11,227 shares stake. Ancora Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,200 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,340 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company holds 5,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.41, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.47 million shares or 6.07% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Bancshares reported 44,900 shares. Tci Wealth has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 48,381 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 312,500 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 168,833 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). 2.66 million were reported by Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 19,091 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 22,900 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 90,552 shares. Prescott Grp Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 138,247 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 2,960 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Capital Senior (NYSE:CSU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Capital Senior had 11 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CSU in report on Wednesday, August 24 with “Market Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of CSU in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”. Sidoti initiated Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) on Friday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, October 3. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America downgraded Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) on Wednesday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating.