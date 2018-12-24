Caprock Group Increased Citigroup (C) Holding; Dean Foods Co (DF)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Caprock Group Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 23.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc acquired 4,494 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 23,758 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 19,264 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 1,285 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES

Dean Foods Co (DF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.38, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 88 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 87 cut down and sold stakes in Dean Foods Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 75.07 million shares, down from 77.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dean Foods Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 60 Increased: 63 New Position: 25.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $82 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperformer” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. Credit Suisse maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $85 target.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 11,722 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 3,403 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd accumulated 157,844 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea holds 2.06 million shares. 7,745 are held by Smith Moore And. M&R holds 47,124 shares. Graham LP has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 48,593 shares. Pitcairn Commerce accumulated 0.19% or 25,564 shares. Assets Investment Llc holds 66,400 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 227,326 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd holds 4.92% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 64,255 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 385,135 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. The insider AKRAM RAJA sold 500 shares worth $34,605.

Analysts await Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 208.00% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Dean Foods Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% EPS growth.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $361.95 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 4.31 million shares traded or 171.22% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (DF) has declined 61.44% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 07/03/2018 Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – HAVE FIRM PLANS IN PLACE TO REMOVE FIXED COSTS FROM SYSTEM WITHIN THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – DEAN FOOD CUT TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $0.55 TO $0.80

Another recent and important Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Live Nation (LYV) Acquires Majority Stake in DF Entertainment, Argentina’s Leading Concert Promoter – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018.

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company for 970,150 shares. Gator Capital Management Llc owns 36,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 372,635 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.08% in the stock. Ellington Management Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 38,000 shares.