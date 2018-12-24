CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Analysts See $-0.46 EPS; Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Bio (TECH) Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased Bio (TECH) stake by 1.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,561 shares as Bio (TECH)’s stock declined 20.41%. The Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 157,557 shares with $32.16M value, up from 154,996 last quarter. Bio now has $5.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 408,505 shares traded or 54.77% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 20.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report $-0.46 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 29.23% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s analysts see -25.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 1.06M shares traded or 186.34% up from the average. CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) has declined 57.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CRR News: 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics: Board Size Reduced to 6 Directors; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS INC CRR.N FY2018 REV VIEW $244.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 CARBO CERAMICS – ON MARCH 20, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO SIX DIRECTORS AS BOARD MEMBER ROBERT RUBIN PASSED AWAY ON MARCH 17 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS SAYS STILL TARGETING POSITIVE EBITDA FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ CARBO Ceramics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRR); 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Rev $49.4M; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS INC CRR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Position in Carbo Ceramics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 0.38% less from 19.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Kinetics Lc holds 54,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 31,165 shares. Old West Mngmt Lc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) for 1.24 million shares. Geode Cap Limited owns 211,638 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company invested in 408,478 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 65,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 1,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 12,079 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 353,161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0% or 30,985 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 211,801 shares. 581 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR).

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $90.10 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $47,700 activity. $47,700 worth of stock was bought by Kolstad Gary A on Tuesday, December 4.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.82 million activity. BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V also sold $942,334 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) shares. $1.88 million worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) was sold by HIGGINS JOHN L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold TECH shares while 112 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.66 million shares or 7.06% less from 37.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foundry Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.12% or 10,926 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.33% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 35,502 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 108 shares. Advisory Services invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 250 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.93% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Pnc Financial Group reported 47,636 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 11,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.9% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc has 7,206 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 211,911 shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased Cdw Corp Com (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 57,523 shares to 215,340 valued at $19.15M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 34,871 shares and now owns 218,999 shares. Siteone Landscape Supply Inc C was reduced too.