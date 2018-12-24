Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 130.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 219,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.38 million, up from 167,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69 million shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 17.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 12,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,016 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.15M, down from 68,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47M shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. The insider CRISP CHARLES R sold 1,792 shares worth $209,309. Another trade for 2,489 shares valued at $317,203 was sold by Trice David W.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Natural Gas Price Holds Slight Gain Following In-Line Inventory Withdrawal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “This 9.9%-Yielding Stockâ€™s Growth Prospects Are Beginning to Crystallize – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Stock Ripe for Bearish Options Trade – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 601,909 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $251.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101.0 target in Monday, August 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $147 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 29. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 30. As per Friday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, June 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 16. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 48,800 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,590 shares. 2,305 are owned by Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability. Ghp Advsrs accumulated 0.41% or 24,071 shares. Piedmont reported 10,726 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,129 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sg Americas Securities Limited has 99,276 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 260,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Page Arthur B holds 13,845 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Amp Limited reported 242,025 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,519 shares. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 3,950 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64 million for 13.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations Inc had 45 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 15 by Lake Street. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, June 26 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 1 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Thursday, December 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $39.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Craig Hallum. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Tuesday, September 5.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 35,309 shares to 317,142 shares, valued at $68.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 89,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,008 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $52,510 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by AVERY PAUL E, worth $148,000.