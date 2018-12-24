Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) is expected to pay $0.48 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:CAH) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Cardinal Health Inc’s current price of $44.44 translates into 1.07% yield. Cardinal Health Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 8, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 6.04 million shares traded or 61.41% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review

STUART OLSON INC CANADA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CUUHF) had an increase of 121.74% in short interest. CUUHF’s SI was 5,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 121.74% from 2,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 26 days are for STUART OLSON INC CANADA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CUUHF)’s short sellers to cover CUUHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.15% or $0.3476 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4524. About shares traded. Stuart Olson Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUUHF) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company has market cap of $88.04 million. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Systems Group segment designs, builds, maintains, and services critical building systems, including electrical and life safety systems, voice, data and communications networks, security infrastructure, and other related building technology systems for the commercial, institutional, light industrial, and multi-tenant residential buildings.

Among 4 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cardinal Health has $75 highest and $40 lowest target. $58.33’s average target is 31.26% above currents $44.44 stock price. Cardinal Health had 5 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) rating on Monday, December 3. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 3. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, November 16.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.24 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold Cardinal Health, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Grp Inc reported 12,578 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 383,302 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 3,526 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 26,721 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 14,195 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.18% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Franklin invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Architects has 123 shares. Brookstone Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Boston Ptnrs reported 1.31 million shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 0.06% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 253,489 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd invested in 174 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Com reported 12,642 shares. Andra Ap reported 169,200 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 516,900 shares.