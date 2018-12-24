Presima Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 36.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 482,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 826,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.57 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 2.76M shares traded or 89.69% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.78% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.17 million, down from 152,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 5,246 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 282,603 shares. Rfg Advisory Gp Ltd stated it has 4,992 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc stated it has 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). D E Shaw And reported 0.1% stake. Tru Communications Of Virginia Va owns 3,593 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Lc has 87,700 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc invested in 9,364 shares. Bridges Inv Incorporated stated it has 7,905 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 5,128 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1,709 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca holds 28,142 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 823,299 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 411,182 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Com accumulated 2,714 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stearns Financial Service Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,399 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76B for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Thursday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26. As per Friday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 5.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $124,826 were bought by De Lange Bob on Friday, October 26.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $781.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 318,800 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $49.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $79.11M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold CUBE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 177.77 million shares or 0.04% less from 177.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Financial holds 7.10 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 50,521 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Numerixs Investment Techs reported 2,800 shares. 316 are owned by Fmr Ltd. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). First Mercantile invested in 0.05% or 8,707 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 2.20M shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.53 million shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 366,415 shares. 18,500 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bankshares. Green Street Investors Limited Liability accumulated 421,857 shares or 6.24% of the stock. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 7.35M shares.

Among 13 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. CubeSmart had 54 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 23 with “Hold”. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2900 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, March 8. On Tuesday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, November 11 the stock rating was initiated by BB&T Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) on Friday, October 5 with “Neutral” rating.