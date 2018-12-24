Rand Wealth Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rand Wealth Llc sold 2,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.05 million, down from 100,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rand Wealth Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,777 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.09M, down from 63,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 5.07M shares traded or 59.32% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADER; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 16/05/2018 – NAI HAS CONTROLLING VOTES ON CBS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated reported 19 shares. The Missouri-based Century has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Da Davidson & Company reported 22,719 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Whittier Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Two Sigma Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hudock Capital Ltd has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,964 shares. Brown Advisory has 17,199 shares. Moreover, Capital Intll Investors has 0.1% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 563,651 shares. Ancora Advsr, Us-based fund reported 150 shares. 14,770 are held by Globeflex Capital Lp. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.13% or 122,499 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.36 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.11 million activity.

Among 42 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. CBS Corp has $8100 highest and $6 lowest target. $67.71’s average target is 56.16% above currents $43.36 stock price. CBS Corp had 128 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Wednesday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 16 report. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, May 5 with “Market Perform”. Telsey Advisory Group maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Tuesday, December 13. Telsey Advisory Group has “Market Perform” rating and $66 target. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 3. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy”.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS And Viacom: Observations On 2 Media Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “CBS Corp. (CBS) to Sell CBS Television City for $750 Million – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) determined there are grounds to terminate for cause former Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This 20% Downturn Is The Opportunity CBS Investors Have Been Waiting For – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Rand Wealth Llc, which manages about $862.40 million and $893.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYE) by 10,280 shares to 124,104 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $3.50 million were sold by Smith Gordon.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co has $136 highest and $52 lowest target. $105.66’s average target is 12.20% above currents $94.17 stock price. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $100.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, January 12 with “Hold”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Nomura. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 18 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 7. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 15 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 14. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.