Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 70.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 271,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 114,145 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.76M, down from 385,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 0.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 18,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $123.37M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 2.87 million shares traded or 154.14% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 31.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72

Among 8 analysts covering CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CDK Global had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, November 8. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 14 report. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was downgraded by Barrington Research. The stock of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 15.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,580 shares to 658,458 shares, valued at $77.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 192,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $51.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 457,466 shares to 21.74M shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 67,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 3. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of PEP in report on Monday, December 12 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 9 with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, January 4. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $115.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, July 6. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $587,364 were sold by Narasimhan Laxman. Yawman David had sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29 million. 20,074 shares were sold by Spanos Mike, worth $2.26 million.