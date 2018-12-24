Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene(Celg) (CELG) by 43.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 123,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.41M, down from 284,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Celgene(Celg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60M shares traded or 116.98% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61M, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 11.23% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.87 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.46% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dj (Ita (ITA) by 139,807 shares to 141,557 shares, valued at $30.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 283,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resou(Rrc (NYSE:RRC).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. $2.32 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Lennie William G. sold $2.19 million. Kadre Manuel also bought $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, November 20. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28 million. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Menear Craig A. 4,125 shares were sold by Carey Matt, worth $806,149.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $676.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,492 shares to 37,131 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).