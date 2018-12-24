Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 145.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 223,178 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 64.14% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 36.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 46,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79 million, up from 126,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 9.96M shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold CNP shares while 148 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 368.65 million shares or 16.75% more from 315.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Green Square Ltd Llc has invested 0.88% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). United Automobile Association accumulated 293,281 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 319,832 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,285 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Nomura has 87,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 168,911 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 219,143 shares. Northern owns 5.44 million shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 200 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments LP has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 152,900 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 73,261 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CenterPoint had 46 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $21 target in Monday, May 9 report. Bank of America initiated it with “Hold” rating and $30.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 16 by SunTrust. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, March 24 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 23. On Monday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 12 with “Hold”. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, June 29 by JP Morgan. SunTrust downgraded the shares of CNP in report on Monday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $552,000 activity.

Another recent and important CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194 shares to 16,353 shares, valued at $32.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 52,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $626.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (LQD) by 300,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $86.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.