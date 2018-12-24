Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 3.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 14,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,153 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.89M, down from 388,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 617,028 shares traded or 216.83% up from the average. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 8.20% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 14,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, down from 22,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90 million for 27.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $88.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,202 shares to 50,230 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 32,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.55% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,625 shares. Logan Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 4,179 shares. 9,573 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Liability. Jupiter Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Company accumulated 254,725 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 9,126 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.69% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.29M shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Savings Bank Of The West owns 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,274 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,720 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,613 shares. 8.65 million were reported by Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Elm Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 1,105 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $32.48 million activity. $2.97M worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was sold by Byron Michael on Monday, September 24. On Tuesday, October 2 Puri Ajay K sold $26.28M worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 90,831 shares. JONES HARVEY C sold $24.21M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold PLXS shares while 70 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.26 million shares or 23.92% less from 39.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) or 22,368 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. Automobile Association reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 41,010 shares. Amer Century owns 17,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce, New York-based fund reported 20,375 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated stated it has 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 31,276 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,197 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 184,300 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $7.21 million activity. $1.01M worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was sold by Kelsey Todd P.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $308,802 was made by Frisch Steven J. on Tuesday, August 21. $276,018 worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was sold by Jermain Patrick John on Monday, August 27. Ninivaggi Angelo Michael Jr had sold 6,250 shares worth $386,178 on Monday, August 27. 2,500 shares were sold by BOER RALF R, worth $151,250 on Wednesday, November 28.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $354.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 67,882 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $54.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) by 26,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,182 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

