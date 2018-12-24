Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) EPS Estimated At $0.49; Bank of Montreal (BMO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Montreal had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. See Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) latest ratings:

29/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/07/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $0.49 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 25.64% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. CPF’s profit would be $14.29M giving it 12.22 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s analysts see -5.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 496,575 shares traded or 228.83% up from the average. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has declined 16.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $40.91 billion. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s personal banking services and products include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance, and financial and investment advice; and commercial banking services and products comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 697,860 shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 12.17% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SEEING EARLY STAGES OF CLIENT MOVES TO SHIFT TO U.S; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BMO SAYS RISKS OF ATTACKS FROM `BAD ACTORS’ HAS GONE UP; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – BMO: KGS-Alpha is Fixed-Income Broker-Dealer Specializing in U.S. Mortgage-, Asset-Backed Securities; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BMO COMMENTS ON IMPACT OF B-20 MORTGAGE UNDERWRITING CHANGES

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of Montreal declares CAD 1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of Montreal’s (TSX:BMO) Stock Before Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) Stock a Buy Near Its 52-Week Low? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BMO Financial Group unveils plans for its new flagship headquarters in downtown Chicago – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q4 EPS of C$2.32 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $698.97 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.