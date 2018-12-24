Centre Asset Management Llc increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 14.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Centre Asset Management Llc acquired 10,050 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 14.40%. The Centre Asset Management Llc holds 80,900 shares with $7.52 million value, up from 70,850 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $5.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 2.59 million shares traded or 68.05% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) had an increase of 13.99% in short interest. CVIA’s SI was 6.00M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 13.99% from 5.26M shares previously. With 894,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)’s short sellers to cover CVIA’s short positions. The SI to Covia Holdings Corporation’s float is 18.73%. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 1.39M shares traded or 84.23% up from the average. Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company has market cap of $459.15 million. The firm offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

More notable recent Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viacom boosts tender offers after high early demand – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Covia Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “CBS board adjourns without discussing Moonves assault allegations – New York Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Covia Sheds Light On The New-Look Frac Sand Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covia Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $77,871 activity. ALBI JOSEPH R sold $175,175 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, June 27. 1,492 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares with value of $104,768 were sold by SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO. STEWART LISA A bought 320 shares worth $26,897. $104,104 worth of stock was sold by TEAGUE L PAUL on Wednesday, June 27.

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 740 shares to 13,430 valued at $26.90 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Polo Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 2,190 shares and now owns 45,220 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York holds 0.01% or 2,585 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck holds 0.54% or 1.18M shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 18,315 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 137,202 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ftb Advsrs has 227 shares. Invesco has 683,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd reported 23,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com reported 4,238 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 294,253 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 4,098 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).