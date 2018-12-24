Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 13,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $93.82M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 15.04M shares traded or 117.85% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 143.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 28,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.91M, up from 19,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 315 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $955.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,563 shares to 14,405 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,628 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52B for 11.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 36,250 shares to 228,533 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Renal Associates Hold by 48,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2.