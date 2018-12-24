Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 220.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 19,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,973 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.98M, up from 9,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 574 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.66M, up from 51,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 740 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 15, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA. The stock has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 18. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 3 report. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 9 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, September 11. HSBC downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 10 to “Hold” rating. Argus Research upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, December 16 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 11 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, May 2 by UBS.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 114,619 shares to 27,104 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 15,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,594 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cue Group invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Howland Cap Management Lc holds 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 76,916 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 482,432 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, a New York-based fund reported 144,460 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,127 shares. 1,845 were accumulated by Bender Robert And. Prentiss Smith invested in 0.08% or 1,178 shares. 26,983 were accumulated by Lvm Management Ltd Mi. Texas-based Chilton Capital Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co accumulated 3.19 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 3,151 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 17,244 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 45,142 were accumulated by First Merchants Corporation.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Debra Reed-Klages Elected to Chevron’s Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Premier Oil is Said to Eye Bid for Chevron’s (CVX) UK North Sea Assets, Chevron seeks First Bids by Dec-End – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advisors holds 0.02% or 2,645 shares. 1,390 are owned by Endowment Mngmt L P. Edgestream Partners Lp stated it has 2,168 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 68,421 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Field Main National Bank & Trust accumulated 89 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 3,503 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.7% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). World Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Lc has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 220 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc holds 12,324 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc invested in 79,788 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ami Asset Corp holds 158,059 shares. Lakeview Cap Lc reported 831 shares stake. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: FedEx’s ’20/20/20′ Narrative Is Gone (NYSE:FDX) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How Did FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service Handle Holiday Shipping? – Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx, UPS prep for delivery blitz – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: Amazon Air Fears Are Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – TNT Express Albatross Rears Its Head In FedEx’s Rocky Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 20. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 30 by Wolfe Research. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 17 by Citigroup. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. On Wednesday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, December 16 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 14 by Credit Suisse.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $437.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,550 shares to 60,821 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 50,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,850 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. Another trade for 1,160 shares valued at $281,124 was sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A.