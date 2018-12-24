Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 22.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,487 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.77 million, up from 11,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $100.99. About 5.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 67.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 7,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,430 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $234,000, down from 10,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.03M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has declined 16.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $290.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 12,805 shares to 12,155 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

