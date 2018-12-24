Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 72.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $611,000, down from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,018 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17 million, down from 23,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CEVA, Transdigm Group, Frontline, FedEx, Chevron, and Office Depot â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Debra Reed-Klages Elected to Chevron’s Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 73,856 shares. 20,614 were accumulated by Foothills Asset Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3.56M shares. Cetera Lc owns 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 59,424 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Lc owns 34,319 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Co has invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Becker Cap Mgmt holds 174,184 shares. Violich Management Incorporated has invested 1.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 573,411 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 352,622 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 47,378 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com holds 0.18% or 46,191 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 51,216 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 49,011 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,198 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $334.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,150 shares to 11,849 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation has $160.0 highest and $65 lowest target. $121.48’s average target is 16.57% above currents $104.21 stock price. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, August 3 with “Neutral”. Evercore upgraded the shares of CVX in report on Tuesday, November 3 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 2 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12200 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 9. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Sunday, April 22. On Monday, October 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, December 16.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of COST in report on Friday, September 14 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, December 8. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, December 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $220 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 16. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 26 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, August 16 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,018 shares. 1,692 are owned by Apriem Advisors. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.98% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 75,374 shares. 3,979 were reported by Department Mb Commercial Bank N A. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 1,695 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co stated it has 77,601 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 1.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ensemble Capital Management Ltd Com owns 4,100 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hl Svcs reported 0.38% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 51,127 shares. First Washington holds 280 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank And Co has 25,863 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 86,493 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $744.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,352 shares to 101,036 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $707,430 worth of stock. $3.29 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $1.49 million was sold by Vachris Roland Michael. On Thursday, October 25 LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 23,000 shares. JELINEK W CRAIG had sold 22,500 shares worth $5.03 million.