Castine Capital Management Llc increased First Bancorp N C (FBNC) stake by 6.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 12,225 shares as First Bancorp N C (FBNC)’s stock declined 15.36%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 195,878 shares with $7.94M value, up from 183,653 last quarter. First Bancorp N C now has $948.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 147,304 shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 7.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 2.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 13,579 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 662,445 shares with $139.58 million value, down from 676,024 last quarter. 3M Co now has $107.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 197 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 16 report. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr reported 214,710 shares stake. 3,312 were accumulated by M Kraus & Communications. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 111,400 shares. Blackrock owns 37.87M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 56,333 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,290 were accumulated by Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 74,710 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.13% or 5,241 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Halsey Inc Ct has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Coastline Company stated it has 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields & Lc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 104,801 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 8,501 shares to 357,570 valued at $88.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 5,254 shares and now owns 208,191 shares. Fortive Corp was raised too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. 1,272 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $274,752 were sold by Hammes Eric D.. $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) stake by 15,098 shares to 217,258 valued at $9.78 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) stake by 155,515 shares and now owns 61,715 shares. Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was reduced too.

More recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Bancorp is Now Oversold (FBNC) – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “5 Top Stocks to Gain From Multi-Year High Bond Yields – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 9/9/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $216,947 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $49,738 was bought by MOORE RICHARD H. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $31,791 was sold by Capel Mary Clara. $199,000 worth of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was bought by DeFerie Suzanne S.