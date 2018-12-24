Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 37.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 34,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,265 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.08M, up from 90,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 1.17 million shares traded or 277.44% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has declined 1.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 39.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 1,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $477,000, down from 3,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75M shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $445.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,926 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 26. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 1 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. On Thursday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Top Pick”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Thursday, April 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $238 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co.

More important recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com published article titled: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research”, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Raytheon’s GPS OCX supports first-ever launch of modernized GPS satellite into orbit – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 89,893 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,335 shares. Philadelphia reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 5,964 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt. Victory Inc stated it has 28,103 shares. King Luther Management accumulated 29,214 shares. Psagot Invest House accumulated 650 shares. Commerce Natl Bank invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 2,141 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 71,665 shares. The Illinois-based First Amer Fincl Bank has invested 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Putnam Invests Llc reported 0.97% stake. Hm Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.58 million for 13.15 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold KMPR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 80.92 million shares or 151.10% more from 32.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 12,995 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.06% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Carroll Associate holds 0% or 180 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Federated Inc Pa holds 135,136 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Quantbot Technology LP has 1,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest reported 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Gabelli Funds Limited Co stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 9,586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 5,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 3,827 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.02% or 127,463 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 399,411 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 849,031 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4,225 shares to 132,530 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 112,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,620 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $115,625 activity. Cochran George N bought $41,775 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) on Wednesday, September 12.

Among 5 analysts covering Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kemper Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 18, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, February 18. William Blair upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. As per Monday, May 9, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by Janney Capital. As per Tuesday, April 5, the company rating was initiated by Janney Capital. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 16 with “Hold”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 3.