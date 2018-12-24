Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Dominion Energy Midstream Part (DM) stake by 99.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 3.94 million shares as Dominion Energy Midstream Part (DM)’s stock rose 12.11%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 19,437 shares with $348,000 value, down from 3.96M last quarter. Dominion Energy Midstream Part now has $2.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.97M shares traded or 79.47% up from the average. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distribution; 22/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 22 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distri; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE USED BY CO TO SUPPORT BANK BORROWINGS & UP TO $250 MLN OF LETTERS OF CREDIT, AMONG OTHER; 14/03/2018 DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE IN MARCH 2021; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Raises Cash Distribution to $0.3340 Per Uni; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 3 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. See Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $66 New Target: $55 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95 New Target: $70 Downgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold DM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 35.24 million shares or 12.79% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.54% or 190,027 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 186,906 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 236,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 23,582 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Citadel Ltd Liability owns 290,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 295,377 are held by Cushing Asset Lp. Cutler Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Geode Management Ltd reported 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Lc invested in 69,750 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York-based Kellner Cap has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 213,952 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Communication Limited holds 0.01% or 45,840 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) or 33,728 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Energy Midstream (NYSE:DM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy Midstream had 4 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Energy Transfer Partners Lp stake by 2.16 million shares to 11.86 million valued at $263.97M in 2018Q3. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 337 shares and now owns 1,911 shares. Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) was raised too.

Analysts await Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DM’s profit will be $46.84 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% EPS growth.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 6.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $839,500 activity. CONNOR ROBERT C bought $75,420 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Friday, August 24. $764,080 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was bought by STEPHENS WARREN A.

