Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,756 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, down from 30,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (CSCO) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Culbertson A N & Co Inc, which manages about $278.97 million and $367.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 366 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838 on Thursday, November 1. The insider Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722. On Friday, November 2 the insider Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 208,654 are owned by Park National Oh. Rothschild Invest Il reported 21,445 shares. Moreover, Blume Mgmt has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Canal Insur Com holds 83,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Principal Finance Grp holds 0.21% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd owns 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,729 shares. Wheatland Inc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windward Mgmt Ca invested in 13,788 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested in 0.17% or 1,500 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,966 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.59% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.97M shares. Thompson Davis And stated it has 534 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld has 50 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 31 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 3. JP Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, October 2. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $171 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, August 16 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 17 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, July 19. On Tuesday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 19 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $289.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20,910 shares to 60,910 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. The insider Tan Irving sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24 million. $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Kramer Kelly A.. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million were sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. $3.00 million worth of stock was sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, February 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 19 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, May 9 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. On Friday, November 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 12. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 11.