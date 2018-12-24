Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 24,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30 million, down from 133,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 16.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 130,485 shares as the company's stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 929,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.87 million, up from 798,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.80 million shares traded or 166.12% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has declined 1.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ARE shares while 118 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 103.51 million shares or 0.91% more from 102.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 9,656 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.37% or 16,900 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 1,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 192,051 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Bailard has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bank (Uk) has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Cleararc Capital Inc owns 2,746 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 110,520 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 8,679 shares. Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 20,016 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). New York-based Muzinich & Inc has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Among 9 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. had 27 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Monday, October 19 report. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Friday, December 14 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 30 with “Overweight”.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $12.17 million activity. Moglia Peter M also sold $623,350 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. MARCUS JOEL S sold $614,050 worth of stock. Freire Maria C also sold $386,010 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. 9,000 shares were sold by Shigenaga Dean A, worth $1.17M on Monday, August 20. $1.28M worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by Andrews Thomas J. Another trade for 450 shares valued at $55,004 was sold by Cain James P.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 406,095 shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $44.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 35,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.32% or 26.50M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc holds 0.7% or 140,152 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Partnervest Advisory Svcs holds 24,631 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 28,514 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 232,569 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Optimum reported 1.26% stake. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,500 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 5,442 shares. Moreover, Argent Management Limited has 0.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 267,836 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates reported 2.41 million shares. Legacy Capital Prns holds 2.61% or 116,474 shares. Finance Advantage Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 122,492 shares.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 19 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3800 target in Monday, August 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, May 19 report. Pacific Crest maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, January 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, May 3. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 14. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 6 report.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. WEST STEVEN M also sold $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.32 million on Thursday, November 29. 35,000 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $1.51M on Friday, June 22. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52M was made by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 13,000 shares to 30,875 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 66,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).