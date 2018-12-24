Cisco Systems (CSCO) to pay $0.33 on Jan 23, 2019; Huntsman (HUN)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Huntsman Corp (HUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.33, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 187 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 128 sold and decreased their holdings in Huntsman Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 175.95 million shares, down from 176.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Huntsman Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 94 Increased: 136 New Position: 51.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It has a 4.79 P/E ratio. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 4.75 million shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has declined 38.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 9.46% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation for 398,127 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 381,775 shares or 6.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corsair Capital Management L.P. has 2.7% invested in the company for 431,897 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 2.13% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7.24 million shares.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. HUN’s profit will be $140.62M for 7.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.76% negative EPS growth.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $188.16 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 159.73 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.