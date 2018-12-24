Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO) by 34.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77 million, down from 117,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 36,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,837 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.27 million, up from 108,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $322.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Ord (NYSE:WMB) by 70,300 shares to 100,300 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ord (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Shares for $3.00M were sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. $3.30M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. The insider CHANDLER MARK D sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. Tan Irving sold $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, December 3. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

