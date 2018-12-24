Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 72.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,984 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89M, up from 12,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 121.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 33,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,081 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 170,980 shares. 17,202 were accumulated by Palo Cap Inc. Sun Life Finance Inc stated it has 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weik has invested 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 2,139 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Zacks reported 35,599 shares stake. Moreover, Driehaus Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,026 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma has 8.91M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Twin Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,920 shares. Wealthfront, California-based fund reported 44,130 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited owns 0.99% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 155,346 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 148,058 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American National Bank owns 853 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.49% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.66M shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation Ny has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cordasco Financial holds 116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 5,950 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 76,725 shares. Utah Retirement holds 468,424 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 245,000 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 2,345 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kistler has 8,510 shares. Waddell Reed Fin stated it has 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lehman Finance Resource Incorporated holds 5,860 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

