Crow Point Partners Llc decreased World Wrestling Entertain (WWE) stake by 54.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,945 shares as World Wrestling Entertain (WWE)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4,118 shares with $398,000 value, down from 9,063 last quarter. World Wrestling Entertain now has $5.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.21% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.48M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE)

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.21 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. CZWI’s profit would be $2.30 million giving it 14.05 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 13,293 shares traded or 27.54% up from the average. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has declined 16.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $129.25 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.58, from 2.75 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 1 investors sold Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.20 million shares or 25.48% more from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) or 3,000 shares. 19,448 are held by Geode Management. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Morgan Stanley reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) for 483 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). 39,635 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Co The. Us Bancorp De reported 246 shares stake. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 24,174 shares. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) for 23,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 364 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 68,100 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CCFBankâ„¢ Agrees to Sell Michigan Branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Bank Joins Forces with CCFBankâ„¢ Nasdaq:CZWI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Community Bancorp to buy United Bank in deal valued at $50.7M – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. and Wells Financial Corp. to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on March 17, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Completion of its Merger with Wells Financial Corp. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 18, 2017.

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. World Wrestling Enter had 9 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Friday, July 6 report. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 30 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: WWE’s Big Run Will Continue (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim Raises WWE Price Target Ahead Of India Deal (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “WWE® and J SPORTS Extend Long-Standing Partnership in Japan – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Sees 20% Upside For WWE, Multiple 2019 Catalysts (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vince McMahon Unveils 8 Cities Hosting XFL Teams In 2020 (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63 million for 60.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $43.55 million activity. Barrios George A. sold $7.32M worth of stock or 90,685 shares. DUNN KEVIN sold $1.85M worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Friday, September 28. $984,544 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Luisi Michael J.. Kowal Mark sold $207,575 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Monday, August 27. MCMAHON VINCENT K also sold $22.87M worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares. SPEED JEFFREY R also sold $352,385 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 0.09% or 4,897 shares. Cwm Lc has 7 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability holds 48,655 shares. Horizon Kinetics Lc holds 3,500 shares. Hartford Investment Management Co holds 0.01% or 2,209 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,496 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 59,035 shares stake. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 845,851 shares. 101,042 were accumulated by Sei Investments Co. 6,800 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Prudential Inc owns 67,414 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 29,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Crow Point Partners Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 15,069 shares to 57,442 valued at $5.01M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 4,708 shares and now owns 7,226 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.