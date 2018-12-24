City Holding Co (CHCO) to pay $0.53 on Jan 31, 2019; LendingClub (LC) Had 0 Bulls

City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) is expected to pay $0.53 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:CHCO) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. City Holding Co’s current price of $69.05 translates into 0.77% yield. City Holding Co’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 348,996 shares traded or 453.15% up from the average. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 5.92% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE; 20/03/2018 ORIENTAL UNIVERSITY CITY HOLDINGS HK – PROPOSES REDUCING CREDIT STANDING TO SHARE CAPITAL ACCOUNT OF CO BY HK$150 MLN FROM HK$516.3 MLN AS AT 28 FEB; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales HK$12.03 Billion in Year Ended March 31; 25/05/2018 – COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD – WILL NO LONGER BE ACQUIRING 51-PERCENT-STAKE IN UBER’S UNIT IN SINGAPORE, LION CITY HOLDINGS; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub (NYSE:LC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LendingClub had 3 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of LC in report on Thursday, July 19 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4.25 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 30. See LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) latest ratings:

08/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4.15 New Target: $4.25 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3.5 New Target: $4.15 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6.5 Downgrade

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STBZ vs. CHCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regions’ Ratings Reiterated by Moody’s, Outlook Upgraded – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Buy Fidelity Southern for $750.7M – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K CITY HOLDING CO For: Dec 10 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.57 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $719,456 activity. Shares for $7,700 were bought by STRONG-TREISTER DIANE W on Friday, November 16. $26,254 worth of stock was sold by LEGGE JEFFREY DALE on Wednesday, August 1. $10,836 worth of stock was bought by HYLTON TRACY W II on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 2,020 shares valued at $166,145 was made by DERITO JOHN A on Monday, August 27. 156 shares were bought by FISHER ROBERT D, worth $10,906 on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 2,825 shares valued at $233,633 was made by STILWELL CRAIG G on Tuesday, August 21. HAGEBOECK CHARLES R had sold 3,986 shares worth $322,866.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold City Holding Company shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.57 million shares or 2.70% more from 10.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 53 shares. 978 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Financial Ser reported 96 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Com has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Guggenheim Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 90,327 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Com owns 8,446 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 22,960 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 2.22 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 15,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO).

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 3.49 million shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 18.11% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 04/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation (LC) and; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC – LENDINGCLUB DEDUCTED HUNDREDS OR EVEN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN HIDDEN UP-FRONT FEES FROM LOANS; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB SAYS LARRY SUMMERS RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 16/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – 424B3; 28/03/2018 – LendingClub: Susan Athey Has Joined as the Newest Member of Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 2, 2018 (LC); 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC – CHARGED LENDINGCLUB WITH FALSELY PROMISING CONSUMERS LOANS WITH “NO HIDDEN FEES,”; 19/04/2018 – DJ LendingClub Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LC); 09/05/2018 – QCM Proposes LendingClub Revamp Top Executive Compensation Structure; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli