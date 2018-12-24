Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 59.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 84,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,500 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.33M, up from 141,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 606,967 shares traded or 72.22% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 52.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 22.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.86 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $125.21 million, up from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 7.63M shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 32,000 shares to 102,700 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 371,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Todd Heiner Resigns from ZAGG Inc Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZAGG Inc Names Jim Kearns Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ZAGG Inc Acquires BRAVEN Audio, Category Creator of Premium, Rugged Bluetooth Audio – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ZAGG Inc Acquires Gear4, the UK’s No. 1 Smartphone Case Brand, From STRAX – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZAGG Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ZAGG has $24.0 highest and $8 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 82.50% above currents $8.63 stock price. ZAGG had 24 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 15 by Roth Capital. The stock of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, October 19. Craig Hallum maintained ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, January 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by Roth Capital. The stock of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Wunderlich. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, June 9. B. Riley & Co downgraded ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) on Thursday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.79% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 12,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Vanguard reported 1.65 million shares stake. Ajo LP invested 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Teton Advsr Incorporated has 0.11% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 88,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 76,578 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 31,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 266,391 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 32,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 0% or 10,106 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 548,554 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt holds 170,656 shares. 352,609 were reported by Comml Bank Of Mellon.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, May 23 by HSBC. Cowen & Co maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 10. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. On Wednesday, August 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 31. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 139,785 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership owns 575,263 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 642,666 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 3.86M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Company holds 55,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dsam (London) Limited has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 11,198 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 280,799 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Invesco Ltd has 9.15 million shares. United Ser Automobile Association has 0.13% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hussman Strategic reported 25,000 shares stake. Nikko Asset Americas Inc has invested 0.17% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). North Star Invest Corporation reported 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Mosaic Company (MOS) – Investorplace.com” on October 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic: Riding On Expansions – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic: Buy The Reversal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi’s Chemicals And Agriculture Pair Trade: Buy Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Hold Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) – Benzinga” with publication date: October 11, 2018.