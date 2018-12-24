Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 9,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,724 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, down from 104,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 0.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company's stock declined 12.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.56M, up from 6.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.36 million shares traded or 129.29% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 187,093 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Com stated it has 1.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviva Public Lc has 0.73% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.95 million shares. Moreover, Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edgar Lomax Co Va stated it has 242,819 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 153,323 shares. Renaissance reported 55,472 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Conning holds 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 436,576 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 12.35 million shares stake. Towercrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,625 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 171,000 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,143 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Union State Bank invested in 0.96% or 94,724 shares. Clinton Gp invested in 56,760 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 21. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 28. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 1. Independent Research upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, October 25 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 23 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $116.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 29,451 shares to 945,663 shares, valued at $84.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 68,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).