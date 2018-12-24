Clinton Group Inc decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 23.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clinton Group Inc sold 17,875 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock declined 22.06%. The Clinton Group Inc holds 57,926 shares with $3.03 million value, down from 75,801 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $5.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 2.94 million shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Among 3 analysts covering Hill Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill Smith Holdings PLC had 5 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 14. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Numis Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, August 10. See Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fortune Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 12 by Longbow. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of FBHS in report on Thursday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 18 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of FBHS in report on Monday, December 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Friday, August 10 to “Underperform” rating.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.33 million for 9.77 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), Downgrades Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) In Building Products Pair Trade – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McIntyre Partnerships Q3 2018 Commentary: Long Special Sits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, makes, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company has market cap of 917.75 million GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Infrastructure ProductsÂ–Utilities; Infrastructure Products-Roads; and Galvanizing Services divisions. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The Infrastructure ProductsÂ–Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, pipe supports, energy grid components, GRP railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, handrails, access covers, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Another recent and important Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Have £2000 to spend? 3 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy today and never sell – Motley Fool UK” on October 31, 2018.

The stock increased 3.19% or GBX 36 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1164. About 11,339 shares traded. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.