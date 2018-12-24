CludCoin (CLUD) dropped -1.51% in less than 24 hours

It was bad day for CludCoin (CLUD), as it declined by $-5.29999999999997E-07 or -1.51%, touching $3.448E-05. International Crypto Analysts believe that CludCoin (CLUD) is looking for the $3.7928E-05 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $7.34616978425447E-05. The highest price was $3.501E-05 and lowest of $3.448E-05 for December 23-24. The open was $3.501E-05. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 3,165 CLUD worth $ was traded.

For a month, CludCoin (CLUD) tokens went down -55.27% from $7.708E-05 for coin. For 100 days CLUD is down -75.30% from $0.0001396. It traded at $0.000154 200 days ago. It has 100.20M coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/05/2016. The Crypto CLUD has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

CludCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that allows instant and cheap payments, while providing security with Scrypt algorithm encryption.