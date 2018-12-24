Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 8,616 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 380,831 shares with $42.58 million value, down from 389,447 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $149.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 3.35M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Cna Financial Corp increased Novagold Res Inc (NG) stake by 33.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 129,121 shares as Novagold Res Inc (NG)’s stock rose 12.46%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 509,124 shares with $1.89M value, up from 380,003 last quarter. Novagold Res Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 1.07M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 14.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Friday, September 28. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Friday, September 28 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 17.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Narasimhan Laxman had sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364. 12,024 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David. $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, October 31.

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 11,701 shares to 329,685 valued at $14.27M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 54,099 shares and now owns 152,854 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings.

Cna Financial Corp decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 25,014 shares to 22,100 valued at $1.92M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 16,217 shares. Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was reduced too.

