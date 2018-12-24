Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carter’s Inc. (CRI) by 336.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 392,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.18M, up from 116,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carter’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 1.23M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 24.72% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 1.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 773,530 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.68M, down from 785,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $573.24 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

