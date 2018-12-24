Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp Com (HMSY) by 56.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 29,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,046 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $756,000, down from 52,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.70 million shares traded or 292.00% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (COHR) by 90.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 45,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,782 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $823,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.03 million shares traded or 122.47% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 58.74% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 47 insider sales for $46.45 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 STOWE RICHARD H sold $887,393 worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 25,721 shares. Shares for $523,962 were sold by Sherman Jeffrey Scott on Thursday, November 29. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider South Teresa sold $1.17 million. Miller III William F also sold $437,093 worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares. On Thursday, November 29 the insider LUCIA WILLIAM C sold $1.59M. Williams Douglas M. also sold $1.36 million worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) on Tuesday, December 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold HMSY shares while 81 reduced holdings.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $19.30M for 29.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $251.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 4,582 shares to 47,775 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.85 EPS, down 47.74% or $1.69 from last year’s $3.54 per share. COHR’s profit will be $45.11M for 12.79 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.98 actual EPS reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold COHR shares while 89 reduced holdings.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 2,547 shares to 46,128 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

