Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 16.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 18,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,590 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.01 million, up from 115,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03M shares traded or 104.62% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,548 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65 million, up from 42,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $343.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6,447 shares to 8,299 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,136 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 7 by Bernstein. As per Wednesday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, May 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 15 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 21. Moffett Nathanson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 21 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 11 by MoffettNathanson. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park Oh accumulated 397,440 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Financial Architects Inc owns 63,188 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Cap Mngmt has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quadrant Capital Management Lc stated it has 3,895 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.05% or 487,569 shares. Moreover, Chem Commercial Bank has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 133,959 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Advsrs holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 76,430 shares. Centurylink Investment Management owns 17,996 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 14,684 shares. Vantage Advsrs Ltd Co reported 14,080 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 395,635 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blue Capital invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $983.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,800 shares to 84,650 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,170 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Main Street has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,278 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.09% or 82,048 shares. California-based State Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 1.16 million shares. 3,246 are held by Caprock Grp Inc. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 16,155 are held by Vision Mngmt. Mar Vista Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 10,081 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Signaturefd Lc has 8,601 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Murphy Capital Management invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Charles Schwab Advisory reported 0.32% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 3,165 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 7,319 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform” on Monday, January 18. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, November 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, September 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $79.0 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. S&P Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 21.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. MOISON FRANCK J had sold 15,000 shares worth $978,572. Marsili Daniel B also sold $1.28M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. HICKEY DENNIS J sold 120,000 shares worth $7.89M. Deoras Mukul also sold $737,863 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. Another trade for 1,015 shares valued at $68,060 was sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I.