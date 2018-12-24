Comcast (CMCSA) to pay $0.19 on Jan 23, 2019; Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Sentiment Is 1.39

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to pay $0.19 on Jan 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Comcast Corp’s current price of $33.75 translates into 0.56% yield. Comcast Corp’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Oct 25, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 138 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 99 sold and reduced their holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 168.42 million shares, down from 170.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Senior Housing Properties Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 77 Increased: 96 New Position: 42.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SNH’s profit will be $57.05M for 12.38 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust , primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. It has a 6 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust for 2,415 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc owns 334,833 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 1.26% invested in the company for 257,432 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.76% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 982,478 shares.

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2018 – Nasdaq" on October 25, 2018

The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 3.89 million shares traded or 198.80% up from the average. Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) has declined 29.56% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $153.55 billion. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks divisions. It has a 6.51 P/E ratio. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business clients under the XFINITY brand.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast has $48 highest and $36 lowest target. $42.78’s average target is 26.76% above currents $33.75 stock price. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Thursday, November 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $46 target. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Monday, August 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, September 24 to “Perform” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26 to “Outperform”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 19.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R also sold $38,887 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, September 21. Another trade for 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 was sold by BACON KENNETH J.