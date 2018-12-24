Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 427,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.54M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 82,242 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 23.96% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Comerica Securities Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 47.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc sold 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,662 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18M, down from 31,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33M shares traded or 97.28% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, May 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 15 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, April 3 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Sunday, July 23 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, May 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Deutsche Bank maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, September 19 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. Murphy John Jo sold 7,503 shares worth $452,296. On Friday, October 26 the insider Barbagallo John A sold $3.40M. 12,600 shares valued at $817,362 were sold by Griffith Susan Patricia on Thursday, November 15. 50,000 shares valued at $3.35M were sold by CODY WILLIAM M on Monday, August 20. Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, July 19.

Another recent and important The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018.

Comerica Securities Inc, which manages about $820.57M and $852.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,456 shares to 8,322 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 548,938 shares. Mai Capital Management accumulated 3,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0% or 523 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Financial Architects stated it has 18,573 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 256 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 31,797 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 186,058 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 47,850 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,625 are held by First Interstate Retail Bank. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 11,455 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 300,000 shares. Natixis owns 1.53M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.37 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.41, from 0.39 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 5.74% more from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Asset Mgmt reported 244,567 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.01M shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com reported 128,931 shares. 1 were reported by Cap Advsrs. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 44,372 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 465 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 26,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Llc Il stated it has 13,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 281,556 shares. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 22,039 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 2,700 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) by 24,641 shares to 415,179 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 186,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,267 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shareholders Re-Elect Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s Board of Trustees and Reject Hedge Fund’s Proposal at Annual Meeting – Business Wire” on August 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Janus Henderson appoints Michael C. Ho, PhD as Global Head of Multi-Asset and Alternatives – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Janus Henderson Group plc Announces Resignation of Director – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DEX – Stockhouse” with publication date: November 30, 2018.