Community Financial (TCFC) to pay $0.13 on Jan 21, 2019; Last Week Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Analysts

Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCFC) shareholders before Jan 4, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Community Financial Corp’s current price of $27.67 translates into 0.45% yield. Community Financial Corp’s dividend has Jan 7, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 15,876 shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 17.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c

Among 2 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trex Co had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $65 target. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. See Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) latest ratings:

31/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64.5 New Target: $75 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $110 New Target: $65 Maintain

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a state chartered bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $154.33 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.72, from 3.22 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold The Community Financial Corporation shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 1.83 million shares or 48.91% less from 3.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 126,679 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 48,493 shares. 1,937 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 197,380 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 10,929 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Mngmt has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). 249,280 were accumulated by Basswood Cap Ltd Liability. American Intl Gp invested in 0% or 3,213 shares. Wellington Llp reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). State Street Corp accumulated 62,759 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 41,451 shares. Janney Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 719 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $262,146 activity. Parlett John K Jr had bought 420 shares worth $14,387. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $34,726 was made by SLATER A JOSEPH JR on Tuesday, July 31. Shares for $332,667 were sold by MIDDLETON MICHAEL L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 5.74, from 6.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 50.55 million shares or 50.19% less from 101.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Co has 85,927 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Janney Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 19,356 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 8,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc, Washington-based fund reported 191,944 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.03% stake. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 440,737 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank holds 75,248 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 35,755 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 28,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 99,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 579,671 shares. 141,058 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 395 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 25.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $476,960 activity. 3,051 shares were sold by MERLOTTI FRANK H JR, worth $236,125 on Wednesday, August 15. 89 shares valued at $4,891 were bought by SCRIPTER JAY T on Friday, September 28. Another trade for 2,990 shares valued at $249,918 was made by Gerhard Christopher Paul on Wednesday, August 22.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 1.34 million shares traded or 102.34% up from the average. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 8.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

